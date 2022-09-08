The Secret To This 55-Year-Old Makeup Artist’s Amazing Skin? A Phytoestrogen Serum

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re like me, you’ve noticed some changes in the mirror lately. I’m seeing fine lines and lax skin in my late thirties, and I am not ready. I know this is only the beginning of what the aging process has in store for me. I try to embrace the privilege of growing older, but it’s not always easy.

Environmental factors including sun exposure, pollution, and sub-optimal nutrition are likely partly to blame for my changing face. Then there are hormonal fluctuations: Lower estrogen levels mean less collagen (yes, estrogen levels can start to drop in your 30s!). With all these factors at play, it seems like a good time to update my skincare routine.

Spotting And Treating Estrogen Depleted Skin

We produce 1 percent less collagen every year after turning 20, and in our 30s or early 40s, the estrogen drop begins. Estrogen-depleted skin looks duller, drier, and more lax. It might also look thinner, and it may seem like wrinkles appear overnight. But makeup artist Michelle Spieler says we’re not entirely at the mercy of our estrogen levels.

The 55-year-old influencer has been in the beauty business for 25 years, having served as a makeup artist for TV shows including New Girl and Sons of Anarchy. These days Spieler shares makeup and skincare tips for mature women.

In a recent reel, she shares that she just had a major birthday. “I just turned 55 this week. And while I love the confidence that comes along with it, nobody prepared me for estrogen-depleted skin. But it’s OK. Paula’s Choice is here to help.”

The serum contains science-backed ingredients like antioxidants and phytoestrogens (estrogen-like compounds derived from plants) which improve the appearance of skin’s texture and elasticity. A non-hormonal treatment, this serum is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified.

Paula’s Choice is the brainchild of Paula Begoun, who founded her company after years of trying products that she found didn’t work. She wanted to create smart, safe, and research-backed skincare, and Clinical Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Face Serum is one of them. Formulated with equol, daidzein, and genistein, the product smoothes, hydrates, and improves skin’s suppleness. In an independent clinical study, 86% of women agreed that their skin looked less crepey, smoother, and less thin.

One Amazon customer said, “I’m only a few weeks into using Paula’s Choice CLINICAL Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Face Serum but I really like what I see and feel. The light lotion texture smoothes on easily and absorbs quickly. My face feels soft, moisturized, and comfortable.”

We love this option of a non-hormonal serum that will help your skin look and feel its best. Spieler ends her reel by saying, “Oh, I forgot! This works with all your other ‘actives.’ It works with vitamin C, it works with retinol, so it can be used with everything. It plays nice!”

