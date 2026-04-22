Serious Accident Reported on Set of ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’

A production crew member experienced a gruesome injury during a serious accident on the set of Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon 2.

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A source close to the production told TMZ that the incident occurred earlier this month. A special-effects tech was working on the UK’s Sky Studios Elstree when they severed multiple fingers on one hand. They had been using a saw while in a workshop tied to the production.

Despite having surgery, doctors were unable to reattach the fingers.

More details have not been revealed.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 is being directed by Dean DeBlois, who also directed the animated version. Production for the film kicked off in February. It is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2027.

Per its IMDb, How to Train Your Dragon 2 will follow “the astonishing adventures of Hiccup, a Viking who befriends dragons, the flying creatures, while finding and bonding with Valka, his long-lost warrior mother, as they continue their journey.”

The film will star Mason Thames, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Phil Dunster, Nico Parker, and Nick Frost.

Mason Thames Previously Spoke About ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’

During a November 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Thames shared some details about How to Train Your Dragon 2.

“I mean, it’s kind of a thing where people love these characters so much, including myself,” he explained. “So you really wanna do right by them and make them proud and pick up in the second film.”

He further shared, “I mean, the second film to me is… I have a very… that film, especially in the trilogy, has a very close place in my heart. So I’m really, really excited. I start that pretty soon.”

The actor also noted there wasn’t much more he could share about the film. “I don’t know what else I can say, but I would say just coming back into a character is a really fun and honoring experience.

“A lot of people don’t get the chances to go into sequels,” he added. “And it’s a really crazy experience coming back to a character for a second time. It’s one of my favorites.”