September 4-10 Horoscope: Ego Vs. Emotion

This week, ego sits in one corner of the ring, and emotions sit in the other. Two faraway planetary retrogrades lay the groundwork, and a nearby conjunction of Makemake and Mercury announces the fighters. When the full Moon under Pisces directly opposes the Sun under Virgo, the bell announcing the first round will chime.

When this opposition falls into place over the weekend, our egos and emotions will engage in direct confrontation. Some will leave the rings unscathed, and others won’t be as fortunate. Indeed, this celestial mash-up will separate the heavyweights from the featherlight.

How will your sign fare this week?

If the high road were easy, everyone would take it. Your determination and courage to walk this weed-trodden, lonely path set you apart from the rest. While this will inevitably present you with challenges, they are ones you can easily conquer.

But whatever you do, don’t lose sight of your journey. Remind yourself of your priorities and values, and do so often. If you’re not careful, your assertion (or inability) to follow through will abruptly halt your progress.

You prefer things to be comfortable, and that includes your relationships. If it means maintaining the peace (and life as you know it), you have no problem biting your tongue. But despite your best efforts, this discomfort is getting harder and harder to ignore.

Because all things considered, life is okay as it stands. You can work through the drama and disappointments as they come. But what if you didn’t have to? Reassess your social circle. Who is dragging you down instead of lifting you up?

The dissonance between what the world is and what the world could be gets too much for you to handle sometimes. Indeed, you are a bit of a dreamer. You’d like to see the best in all people and situations, no matter what.

Instead of letting it overwhelm you, allow it to inspire you. You can use this passion and put it toward the greater good, Gemini. Plus, you get the added bonus of strengthening your bond with those around you. It’s a win-win either way.

Admitting wrongdoings is never easy. Still, it’s a part of being human. You shouldn’t let your insecurity convince you you’re the only one who has ever erred. Let these feelings serve as guidance for the future. It’s a lesson, not a punishment.

Indeed, you can use this to your advantage if you approach it correctly. The confrontation aspect can be scary, but it can also be transformative. The stars urge you to approach this situation with your ears, mind, and heart open.

There are two versions of yourself. On the one hand, you have the “you” that is and already was, shaped by your positive and negative experiences. On the other, there is the “you” that is yet to be—an unknown opportunity for change.

These two versions won’t always get along, and that’s a good thing, Leo. This discomfort you’re feeling is likely the sign of a transformation deep within you. Hold fast through this emotional storm; there are sunny skies waiting for you ahead.

You pride yourself on your intelligence and foresight. So, when a person or situation ends up tricking you, you take it particularly hard. While these feelings are natural, you need not let them get the best of you like this. They’re not worth your energy.

Stay true to your own moral compass, and eventually, this jagged course will correct itself. It might look entirely different than you expected, but that’s okay. Just because you didn’t plan for this doesn’t mean it’s something you can’t handle, Virgo.

As indecisive as you can be, your intuition is usually spot on. Of course, the problem arises when you fail to follow through on your gut feelings. If you could learn how to take bets on yourself, then you would see how keen your instincts are.

In turn, you might even start to trust yourself more. This won’t happen overnight, but it’s a process you’d be wise to begin. Rely on trusted loved ones to keep you on the path when your self-doubt makes you stray.

Life is all about balance, Scorpio. For all of the positive progress you have the potential to make, you are equally at risk of making as much negative. Harsh but true—the stars urge you to let this fact encourage you, not scare you.

Because frankly, you were never going to get to a point where regression wasn’t an option. Negativity is an inevitability of life. So, that should give you all the more reason to actively choose progress every day. Seize the opportunity while you have it.

You’re usually an avid go-getter. Yet, you’re struggling to gain momentum on this particular issue. Instead of blaming yourself, start asking yourself—what’s going on? What is your subconscious trying to tell you in these moments of hesitation?

Reassess your current path. Does it still align with your values, beliefs, and priorities? Or do you feel as though you’re being pulled by the tide, powerless to the directional shifts? Your situation is not as helpless as you think. You can pull yourself out.

Your subconscious has tucked things away into the darkest recesses of your mind to protect you. But now, despite these brave efforts, those “things” (be they memories, fears, or otherwise) are starting to permeate into your conscious day-to-day.

They manifest as overreactions, burnout, and a lost, meandering feeling. And the longer you keep ignoring them, the worse they’ll get. Diving back into the darkness might be scary at first, but it will be worth it in the end. All it takes is making that first step.

Burning bridges has never been your style. In fact, you go to great lengths to maintain your bridges, even ones you don’t regularly cross, on the off-chance that you might need to one day. Confrontation and endings are too direct—too formal.

However, not everyone deserves to partake in your energy, Aquarius. You deserve to guard your mental and emotional well-being as much as you’d defend someone else’s. The pain from this ending will be temporary, but the benefits will last forever.

This stage of self-improvement requires total commitment, Pisces. If you’re not going to go all the way, then why bother? You’d be right back where you started—except with considerably less emotional energy. It’d be wiser to just wait until you’re ready.

Don’t just act out of impatience or anxiety. There’s no timer on this, and you aren’t racing against anyone but yourself. Dig a little deeper. Spend a little more time with yourself. You’ll know once you’re actually ready to make your move.

