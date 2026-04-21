Senator’s Daughter Dies of ‘Juvenile Diabetes and Other Health Issues’: RIP to Madison Warner

U.S. Senator Mark Warner has announced the death of his daughter, Madison Warner, who died at age 36 after a long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues.

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Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, confirmed the news in a public statement shared Monday. The couple said they were “heartbroken beyond words” by the loss of their eldest daughter, describing her as someone who “filled [their] lives with love and laughter” and whose absence leaves “an immeasurable void.”

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss,” they concluded.

Madison Warner lived for decades with juvenile diabetes, commonly known as Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to produce insulin. Her family said she also faced additional health complications throughout her life.

She was the eldest of three daughters in the Warner family, alongside her sisters Gillian and Eliza. The Warner children grew up in the public eye during their father’s tenure as governor of Virginia and later as a U.S. senator. A role he has held since 2009.

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Over the years, Warner frequently referenced his daughter’s health struggles in his public service. He advocated for policies aimed at improving healthcare access and reducing the cost of insulin. He often cited the challenges families face when managing chronic conditions like Type 1 diabetes.

News of Madison Warner’s death prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and the public, reflecting the broad impact of the family’s loss.

“Deepest condolences during this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your family as you grieve this profound loss,” wrote one.

Madison Warner’s death highlights the serious and lifelong challenges associated with juvenile diabetes, a condition that requires continuous management and can lead to severe complications over time.

She is remembered by her family as a deeply loved daughter whose life left a lasting mark on those around her.