Celebrity Stylist Slammed Online Over High-Profile Complaint

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has come under fire online after publicly criticizing an airline over what he described as a disappointing first-class experience.

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Roach, known for styling major stars including Zendaya and Ariana Grande, sparked backlash after he took to social media to complain about a seat he booked on Delta Air Lines. He said he had paid for a premium “Delta One” seat on a flight from New York to Los Angeles but found that it did not recline into a lay-flat bed as expected.

Law Roach wrote, “Dear [Delta] I’m Delta 360 and a Million Miler. This morning I paid for a Delta One seat from NYC to LA and when I got on the plane it was not a lay flat seat. I was very disappointed [sic].”

It’s always frustrating not getting what you paid for, but Law Roach’s complaint quickly spread like wildfire.

Internet Roasts Law Roach For Delta Complaint

Many users accused the stylist of “flaunting privilege” and being out of touch. Critics argued that his grievance over a luxury seating issue appeared tone-deaf, particularly given the high cost and exclusivity associated with premium airline cabins.

“Thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time,” one sarcastically quipped.

“If you can’t afford private, you shouldn’t complain. Flaunting privilege isn’t a good look,” another criticised.

“Oh you gotta delete this… the people are NOT on your side because you couldn’t be horizontal on a direct domestic flight,” one more warned.

“People are missing the bigger picture: premium prices, declining service, and corporate greed,” one wrote, defending the stylist.

Despite the criticism, Roach has not significantly expanded on his remarks beyond the initial post. The airline also has not publicly addressed his specific complaint. It remains unclear whether they offered any resolution.

Roach built his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most influential stylists, shaping red carpet looks and collaborating with A-list clients across film, television, and music. His work has helped define major fashion moments in recent years, making him a recognizable figure beyond industry circles.