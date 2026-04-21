‘The Boys’ Actor Jack Quaid Secretly Weds Co-Star in Australia

The Boys star Jack Quaid secretly married actress Claudia Doumit in a quiet Australian farming town over the weekend.

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The couple, who met on the set of the hit Prime Video series, tied the knot on April 18 after nearly four years of dating, according to the Daily Telegraph. They exchanged vows at Mona Farm in the historic town of Braidwood, about an hour’s drive from Canberra.

The quiet town of Braidwood, which boasts a population of just under 1,800, got a taste of Hollywood over the weekend. Quaid’s famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, flew in from the US to watch him tie the knot.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)



According to the Daily Telegraph, photos and videos of the wedding briefly appeared on Instagram. Excited family and friends had prematurely shared footage from the reception, which was held in a marquee at the back of the venue. However, the posts have since been deleted.

In the leaked footage, Quaid, 33, and Doumit, 34, reportedly shared their first dance as husband and wife to Donovan’s ballad “Atlantis”.

The Sydney-born bride wore an off-white gown with floral straps and a billowing skirt. A matching floral headband made from the same satin fabric completed the look. The groom, who recently starred in horror hits like Scream (2022) and Companion, wore a western-style red suit with yellow sunflowers embroidered on the lapel.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit’s Secret Wedding Was Reportedly a Star-Studded Affair…

Although the ceremony was low-key and private, the guest list was star-studded. In addition to Jack’s famous parents, actors like Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Costner were also reportedly in attendance.

Quaid and Doumit’s co-stars from The Boys—including Colby Minifie, Nathan Mitchell, and Karl Urban—also attended. Urban was in Sydney last week promoting the show’s fifth and final season, creating a frenzy at Luna Park.

“Suited n booted,” he wrote alongside the fun snap.

Mona Farm staff may have been asked to sign NDAs, but there was nothing Hollywood about the newlyweds. The couple happily explored the town and took selfies with locals. The couple was even spotted at the popular Smokey Horse, a local Himalayan bar, restaurant, and live music venue.

The venue later posted a photo of the “beautiful couple,” wishing them “boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead.”

“It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse. We trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown?” the venue added…