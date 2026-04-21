‘Hunger Games’ Star Clarifies His Recent Comments About Taylor Swift’s Music

Months after he declared he wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift’s music, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson explained his stance.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with GQ, Hutcherson discussed the situation.

“I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan [Firstman],” he explained. “And Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie.'”

The remark caused an uproar among the Swifties. “All of a sudden, it garnered this, ‘F–k him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!”

Clarifying his comment, the actor stated, “It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online.”

Hutcherson then said that the energy was “counterintuitive” to his career. “Because if people know you more, you can’t disappear into characters. They see you as, ‘Oh, that’s Josh.’ You know what I mean? So, if you’re a f—–g meme, people know you for the meme.”

Hutcherson Feels ‘Really Good’ About His Acting Career

Moving on to discuss his acting career, Hutcherson said he feels “really good” about where he is now.

“That could change tomorrow,” he pointed out. “I could wake up and find out that some other guy got cast for a role that I wanted. Maybe he’s taller.”

He further noted, “That can trigger all that s—. It’s easier to keep a tiger in a cage than on a leash. So I’m trying to keep it in the cage, but it is trying to get out sometimes.”

Acknowledging he’s constantly under scrutiny, Hutcherson said, “You are always being watched. You’re potentially always being recorded and photographed, and those things directly impact your career and what roles you get. So… you’re aware of it.”

“I have rosacea, so I get red and flushed very easily if I’m in the sun, even if I have a hat and SPF 4,000,” he added. “I get acne breakouts, and that’s not cute. I’m a shorter guy, too. You’re aware of your weak points. You’re on display for people to look at and judge, and they will say those things. They will find those insecurities and throw them in your face.”





