Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Reflects on Their Relationship Struggles Nearly 1 Year After the WWE Legend’s Death

Nearly one year after Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away at the age of 71, the WWE legend’s daughter, Brooke, opens up about their estranged relationship.

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During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Brooke spoke about the painful regrets and answered questions she has about her father’s health and well-being before his death.

“I talk to my dad every day and… I’m like, ‘What in the heck were you doing? I just wish I was there because you would still be here today. I have this feeling in me that, like, I could have saved you,'” she said. “But it’s that saying… ‘if love would have saved you, you’d be alive today’ because of how much love I have for him.”

When asked what she would say to her father today if she had a chance to speak to him, Brooke replied, “I’m so glad you’re out of pain.”

“He was in so much pain, so much, pain,” she explained. “And I’m glad that I get to have, I hate to say this, but almost an even better relationship with him now, where I can, like, talk to him honestly.”

Brooke and Hulk, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, were estranged just before the WWE legend died after suffering from a cardiac arrest at his home.

“And the only thing that sucks is that I just will never have answers,” Brooke pointed out. “I’ll never get to ask the questions I wanted to ask. I tried even when he was alive. I tried to have conversations, and he was like, ‘I’m not talking about that.’… He didn’t ever want to be soft.”

Brooke Remains Emotionally Connected to Her Father Even In Death

As she continued to speak about her father, Brooke said she still has an emotional connection to him, even in death.

“I’m honest with him now, and I talk to him all the time, even if that seems like I’m a cuckoo bird,” she said. “If he showed up today, I would just be like, ‘I love you so much, and I wish you would have just let me in.'”

Brooke then recalled questioning if her father actually understood the life she was building.

“[It’s] tough because, obviously, my dad and I weren’t really speaking prior to his death,” she noted. “Not because I didn’t love him… It’s that he had become a little bit calloused in the direction he was going in his life and the people he was surrounding himself with.”

She went on to add, “I am the daughter that wanted to save him. And it’s kind of like, you can try to save somebody and if they don’t want to be saved… it’s a tough position to be in.”