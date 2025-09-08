US Senator John Kennedy Uses ‘Alien’ Photo to Warn Against Potential Radioactive Shrimp Consumption

In an effort to prevent Americans from consuming potentially radioactive shrimp, US Senator John Kennedy uses an Alien photo to call for better inspection of foreign seafood sold in the country.

During a presentation on the US Senate floor, Senator Kennedy issued a warning about the extraterrestrial effects of consuming radioactive shrimp.

“This is a photograph of the alien from the movie Alien,” the Louisiana politician explained. He also presented the blown-up snapshot of a Chestbuster. “This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the US by other countries.”

He then spoke about how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered last month that raw frozen shrimp from Indonesia had a radioactive isotope in it called Cesium-137 (Cs-137). The seafood was sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia under the Great Value Label.

“If you eat it, how could you end up looking like the alien in Alien? Because the shrimp was radioactive,” Senator Kennedy continued. “It will kill you. Even if it doesn’t turn you into an alien if you eat this stuff, I guarantee you will grow an extra ear. That was bad enough.”

Senator John Kennedy Revealed Thousands of Radioactive Shrimp Were Discovered As He Warned About the Potential ‘Alien’ Side Effects

Following the first inspection, the FDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) discovered there were approximately 26,460 packages of shrimp cocktail and 18,000 bags of frozen cooked shrimp being sold that contained the same radioactive isotope.

The seafood was found at both Walmart and Kroger throughout the country.

“How could this happen in America?” Kennedy asked. “This is unconscionable. I will tell you how because that shrimp – that shrimp from other countries, which don’t abide by the same rules that we abide by in America, which, if you eat it, may turn you into the alien, or at a minimum, will cause you to grow an extra ear – is not being inspected.”

Admitting to being biased, Senator Kennedy said, “I believe in homegrown Louisiana shrimp, fresh out of the Gulf, not radioactive. But I understand that some stores prefer to buy foreign shrimp because it is cheaper. Now we know: the damn stuff is radioactive.”

The FDA Advises Not To Eat Radioactive Shrimp, But Has Not Found Any Products Testing Positive in the US Marketplace

The FDA has advised the public not to eat the following shrimp:

Aug. 21: Southwind Foods, LLC Recall

Aug. 22: Beaver Street Fisheries, LLC Recall

Aug. 27: AquaStar (USA) Corp Recall – Kroger Brand

Aug. 28: AquaStar (USA) Corp Recall – Aqua Star Brand

Aug. 29: Southwind Foods, LLC Recall – Expansion of original recall

However, the FDA has stated that as of Sept. 2, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the US marketplace.

“FDA detected Cs-137 in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati that did not enter US commerce,” the FDA stated. “The level of Cs-137 detected in the detained shipment was approximately 68 Bq/kg, which is below FDA’s Derived Intervention Level for Cs-137 of 1200 Bq/kg. At this level, the product would not pose an acute hazard to consumers.”

Regarding recommendations, the FDA stated consumers who have purchased the impacted products need to throw them away. “Do not eat or serve this product.”