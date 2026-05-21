major-podcast-host-arrested-on-murder-charge

A major podcast host has been arrested with a murder charge following an incident in Los Angeles.

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According to TMZ, No Jumper podcast co-host and rapper Ant Jefe was arrested and booked for felony murder by the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division on May 19.

The musician, whose real name is Maurice Shelmon, is being held on a $1 million bail. He is best known for his podcast and for releasing numerous rap albums about growing up in the streets of South Central Los Angeles.

No further details about the arrest, including which case the murder charge stems from, have been revealed.

The rapper previously opened up about his past run-ins with the law during a June 2025 podcast episode. “I was running with people who was five and 10 years older than me,” he explained at the time. “I really started at a young age. My peers, they started gangbanging three, four years down the line.”

“My whole time as an adolescent was back and forth, in and out of jail, from gang banging and stuff,” he pointed out. “Catching cases, whether it was a gun case or a stolen car.”

The rapper noted that he got out of that lifestyle after he had a “better understanding of life.”

Fellow ‘No Jumper’ Co-Hosts Discuss the Rapper’s Arrest

No Jumper’s other co-hosts, Adam 22 and Mooseman, found out about Shelmon’s arrest while livestreaming.

“He’s like, Mr. I’m just a podcaster, YouTuber, I’m big chilling,” Mooseman stated. “So this was disheartening to see for sure. Jefe got our full support up here at No Jumper. We want to see best for bro. And this is a terrible thing to hear, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Adam 22 said, “TMZ is reporting a murder charge, allegedly. We don’t know. We weren’t able to see his charges. Free Jefe, bro. Last week, he was literally sitting here saying he just got a new spot, he was elevating the lifestyle, maybe getting out of some familiar places, just trying to separate himself from the crowd a bit more.”

Adam 22 also took to his Instagram Stories to speak out about the situation.

“Honestly, I don’t know anything yet,” he shared. “So I’m not of much value. But he’s been a great podcaster for the last year or so, and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets in like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock.”

Before finding out about the arrest, fellow co-host Grandmaison said, “I would bet money that he got arrested or something. I don’t want to wish it on him, but he being three hours later, phone off, not responding to anybody?”