Senator John Fetterman Released From the Hospital After Falling Incident

Not long after he was hospitalized following a fall outside his home, Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman was discharged and is recovering at home with his family.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fetterman shared a photo of the injuries he sustained from the fall. “20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids,” the politician wrote.

He further wrote, “I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes,”

Fetterman also thanked the medical professionals who assisted him at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

He then added, “See you back in DC.”

The falling incident occurred late last week. Fetterman’s spokesperson revealed that he fell during a morning walk near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” the spokesperson said, per CNN. “[Which] led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

The senator’s spokesperson also said that he opted to stay in the hospital “so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen.”

Fetterman also joked about the injuries. “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” he declared in a statement.

The senator previously suffered a near-fatal stroke while campaigning in 2022.

Social Media Reacts to John Fetterman’s Injuries

Just after John Fetterman posted the photo, social media reacted to the injuries that the senator sustained.

The senator received mixed reactions, as Fetterman previously sided with Senate Republicans by voting to extend only certain ACA subsidies until January 2026. This was part of the vote to reopen the government.

“I am glad you got good medical care,” one social media user wrote. “Now please remember how many millions of Americans are about to lose medical care due to GOP taking away ACA subsidies. And please remember you are a Democrat and start fighting for those Americans.”

Another user wrote, “It’s awesome you get the very best medical care our tax dollars can provide you while you vote to rip even the basic of healthcare from millions!”

A fellow X user didn’t hold back their criticism of Fetterman. “I wish I cared, but I honestly don’t. You sold us out. Nice that YOU get healthcare when thousands will lose theirs. Maybe the strokes and/or head injuries are responsible for how you are acting, but if that’s the case, do the right thing and step aside. You aren’t representing the people who elected you.”