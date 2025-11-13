pennsylvania-senator-john-fetterman-hospitalized-following-accident-near-his-home

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is currently hospitalized after he was rushed to a nearby hospital following an accident near his home.

According to The Hill, Fetterman sustained facial injuries after he fell while on a walk in Western Pennsylvania. His spokesperson shared that he was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock,” the spokesperson shared. “Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

The spokesperson further shared that Fetterman is doing well and “receiving routine observation” at the hospital.

“He has opted to say so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen,” the spokesperson pointed out.

It was further noted that Fetterman made a self-deprecating joke about his face following the accident.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” he declared in a statement.

John Fetterman Previously Suffered a Stroke During His Senate Campaign Run

Fetterman previously struggled health-wise after suffering a stroke during his Senate campaign run.

In his new book Unfettered, the politician opened up about his mental health struggles while recovering from the stroke. “For me, depression is the ultimate lie that you begin to tell yourself, that perhaps the best solution is to take yourself out. And now,” he said during his recent interview with CBS News.

Fetterman then shared a message for those who are also struggling mentally. “I know it’s not a political winner to talk about depression or self-harm or suicide,” he said. “But that’s an important conversation I’m willing to have. My life has been touched by this personally. But also, I know people that have took their lives and the tragedy that’s left after that.”

The Pennsylvania senator said his life completely changed following the stroke.

“It changed my life,” he pointed out. “That’s the message that I’d have to people in the throes of this now is … whoever [is] in your life, they need you, they need you.”

He then added, “It woke me up.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

