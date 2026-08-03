Emmy Winner Dead: Family Announces Death of Richard L O’Connor

Richard L O’Connor, an award-winning producer best known for his work on The Muppet Movie and On Golden Pond, has passed away. He was 96 years old.

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According to his obituary, O’Connor died on July 22, 2026, in Palm Desert, California.

Born on January 7, 1930, alongside his twin brother, Don, O’Connor served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1950 to 1951. He started his production career as a mailroom clerk at CBS Television City. He eventually landed a job as a producer, followed by a role as a studio executive.

Along with The Muppet Movie and On Golden Pond, other film projects he produced were Movie, Movie, Friendly Fire, and Raise the Titanic. He also worked on various TV shows and limited series such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Angels in the Endzone, and A Death in California.

O’Connor earned the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program for A Mother’s Courage: The Mary Thomas Story in 1990. He was also nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special for Fatal Vision in 1985.

The Producer Had a Busy Lifestyle Following Retirement

Following his time in the show business industry, O’Connor retired.

“Upon Dick’s retirement, he and his late wife, Molly, bought a home near the Botanical Gardens where he lived for over 20 years,” his obituary further reveals. “He was an active member of St. Anthony’s and a former Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus.”

O’Connor is survived by his wife, Brona; daughters Kathleen (Kael) Triglia (Bob), Karen O’Connor; step-daughter Kate Cabrera; step-sons Marc Lessen, Matt Mangan; cousins; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, wives Molly Mangan, Marion Bullard, and Margaret White.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to some of O’Connor’s favorite causes: The Motion Picture and Television Fund or the Marine Corps League Foundation.