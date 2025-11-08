A ‘Selling Sunset’ Favorite Is Officially Departing the Show After Nine Seasons

It’s official — after nine seasons, Chrishell Stause is departing from Netflix’s reality TV show Selling Sunset.

During a recent interview with Bustle, Stause revealed she is ready to leave the show for good. “I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” she explained. “I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down.”

Stause further stated that not even “Jesus Christ himself” could get her to return for Selling Sunset season 10.

“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” she continued. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Pointing out the noticeable tension between castmates, Stause said, “I get it, they want to make a light show. And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, i can totally see their point.”

Along with clashing with castmates about alleged homophobic language, Stause also said one other issue was Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, Blake Davis.

“He compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness,” she claimed. “He constantly posts anti-trans stuff.”

Stause then said, “He thinks it’s too work if you don’t sing the ‘N’ word in songs. He posted something the other day, with a g-n in view, saying he wants to ‘sue [me for lying] my d— off.'”

Regarding her decision to quit Selling Sunset, Stause added, “If they do continue, I wish them the best. If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want ot be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved.”

One ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Reacts to Christell Stause’s Departure From the Show

Just after the news broke about Christell Stause’s departure from Selling Sunset, her co-star, Bre Tiesi, publicly spoke out.

“I’m not surprised because she’s threatened it every season,” Tiesi told Us Weekly. “She’s been threatening it since I got there. I would be surprised if she actually does go. I don’t really care if she’s there or not.”

Tiesi then spoke about the ongoing feud she and Chishell have. “She’s irrelevant to my life, personally. Hopefully, she finds something better for her mental state, and she can find some peace, and she can move on and not be so miserable.”

Continuing to speak about the conflicts Chishell has with the other Selling Sunset co-stars, Tiesi said, “I don’t think anyone really knows why she’s acting the way she’s been acting lately — or why she’s been coming at everybody. I always say at the end of the day, if people are moving like that, it’s usually something personal that they’re going through.”

Tiesi went on to add, “Maybe she’s trying to make changes. There’s so many things that people go through which account for why they act the way they do and we don’t always consider that.”