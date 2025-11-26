Selena Gomez’s Mother-in-Law Experiences Terrifying Incident at Her Home

The mother-in-law of Selena Gomez experienced a terrifying incident at her California residence earlier this week.

According to local media outlet ABC7, Benny Blanco’s mother, Sandra Levin, was forced to barricade herself in a bathroom after three men broke into her Studio City, California, home on Monday evening.

The burglars allegedly entered the residence by breaking a sliding glass door. Upon hearing the noise, Levin ran upstairs and locked himself inside a bathroom. She then called 911 for help. She allegedly told law enforcement that the suspects had kicked down the bathroom door during the robbery.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the situation. “A radio call was generated for a burglary,” the statement reads. “Per the comments of the call, the person reporting was in her bathroom when suspects forced entry into the residence and ransacked the location.”

Law enforcement officials noted that the suspects fled the scene after discovering that Levin was home. They are still at large.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the suspects were wearing dark clothes and masks when they entered Levin’s home.

Selena Gomez’s Mother-in-Law Was Unharmed During the Break-In

Law enforcement officials further revealed that Selena Gomez’s mother-in-law was unharmed during the break-in. However, several rooms in her residence were ransacked.

The suspects also made off with unspecified property.

Benny Blanco previously revealed during a 2024 interview with PEOPLE how close he and his mother are. The music producer said he and Levin go to the farmer’s market together every Sunday.

“I cook her lunch, we swim, we gossip about stuff,” he explained. “She sends me things and is like, ‘Do you think it’s true?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t even know who these two people are we’re talking about.'”

Continuing to speak about Sandra, Benny stated, “My mom loves flowers. For Mother’s Day, I get her the same thing every year: I get her a new orchid. She’s so good at taking care of them that before she moved to L.A., she had a room with just like 25 of them because I would give them to her every year and she would keep them and they would never die.”

He also referred to her as his “best friend.”

Sandra shares Benny and his older brother Jeremy with ex-husband Andrew Levin.