selena-gomez-rocks-two-piece-at-her-bachelorette-trip-to-cabo-before-wedding-to-benny-blanco

Selena Gomez just invited her over 400 million Instagram followers to a candid peek of her bachelorette trip to Mexico.

Videos by Suggest

The 33-year-old star, engaged to Benny Blanco (aka Benjamin Joseph Levin), celebrated her pre-wedding festivities in Cabo San Lucas with friends. On Thursday, she posted Instagram photos of the group soaking up the sun and enjoying the sea.

Gomez shared photos of herself in “Bride” themed clothing, including a veil with “bride to be” embroidered on it. She also posted pictures in white mini sundresses and a mirror selfie wearing a white bikini with a crochet cover-up.

Image via Instagram / Selena Gomez

Gomez’s post showed off weekend wedding vibes, complete with balloons reading “Mrs. Levin” and “Bride” above her bed.

The Spring Breakers star shared a mix of solo shots and group photos, including a heartwarming image of her friends beaming with joy as they enjoyed a boat ride together.

Image via Instagram / Selena Gomez

She wrapped up her Instagram carousel with a video recap of the trip. It kicks off with a mariachi band, moves to a candlelit beach dinner, and ends with Gomez and her friends watching Wedding Crashers on the sand. A cinematic masterpiece, really.

She shared videos of her friends dancing and singing around the villa and on a boat, plus clips of them laughing over meals and dinners out. Fittingly, she set it all to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”—a song Blanco co-wrote and produced.

Selena Gomez’s Future Groom Also Enjoyed a Lavish Bachelor Party in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Blanco, 37, had his bachelor party in Las Vegas. He shared moments on Instagram, including a photo at a dining table with the Vegas skyline and the Strat tower in the background.

Benny Blanco (aka Benjamin Joseph Levin) lives it up in Vegas. (Image via Instagram / Benny Blanco)

Other photos showed Blanco relaxing in a robe at a spa, which he called “the most healing place on earth,” and indulging in a serving of caviar.

After over a year of dating, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024.