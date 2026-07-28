Selena Gomez Posts Swim Outfit Shots During Getaway With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is clearly making the most of her summer. The singer/actress posted a series of postcard-worthy vacation pictures on Instagram, some featuring her husband Benny Blanco.

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In the first picture, a makeup-free Gomez blows the camera a kiss while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit out on a boat. Another picture shows Blanco during golden hour while the couple enjoys a meal outdoors.

Judging by the selfies Gomez shared, she really enjoyed spending time outside in her swimsuit.

The couple spent some time lounging on a luxury boat, and Gomez commemorated the experience by snapping a series of selfies in a blue bikini.

At one point, she showed Blanco deep in thought as they played Scrabble.

Delicious meals were also a key part of the trip, as Gomez shared several snaps of their meals, including a seafood plate and pasta dishes.

“Ya’ll are glowing! Hope you’re having the best time and you’re kicking Benny’s butt in travel scrabble. 😝,” Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Jennifer Stone commented.

“Marriage is just the best isn’t it! ❤️🙌✨,” former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman commented.

The post comes days after Gomez’s birthday. She shared a message in an Instagram post where she blew out a candle in a giant cup of tiramisu.

“First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes. Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world,” she wrote.

“Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside 6 years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today. Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU. Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey—I love you guys so much!!! ❤️”