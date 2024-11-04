Selena Gomez Claps Back at Body-Shamers Following Premiere of ‘Emilia Pérez’

The body-shamers are at it again.

Videos by Suggest

Following the premier for the new film “Emilia Perez”, people took to the internet to troll Selena Gomez for her appearance. Gomez fired back after receiving several comments that said the star was “hiding” her body in photos.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The singer wrote, “This makes me sick… I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

SEBO, or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine. Symptoms of the disorder can cause abdominal pain, bloating, and nausea.

This is only one of the many health problems Selena has opened up to the public about. The Disney alum has previously shared that she was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In an interview with Billboard in 2015 Selena announced her diagnosis, explaining that her tour was stopped short due to her need for treatment.

The singer said, “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.”

Lupus is a serious chronic autoimmune disease that, according to the Lupus Foundation of America, “can attack joints, skin, organs and other parts of the body.”

Selena’s Struggle With Her Mental Health

Gomez has also struggled with her mental health as a result of her lupus diagnosis. In 2019 she opened up to People about her struggle with the disease. She said, “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

The Rare Beauty founder continued to be candid about her mental health issues after announcing her Bipolar diagnosis in 2020. Since then, Selena has apparently been doing much better having undergone the proper treatment.

In an interview with TODAY, Selena spoke a bit about the clarity she felt after finding out that she had Bipolar Disorder. She said, “I wasn’t understanding my mind. I wasn’t understanding my reactions and my emotions. And I think that was probably the most painful time in my life.”

Given all that she’s been through, Selena continues to stand up to her haters and fight against the stigma attached to her multiple diagnoses. So let’s maybe think about cutting Selena some slack OK?