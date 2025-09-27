selena-gomez-and-benny-blanco-just-got-married

After months of us mere mortals waiting on pins and needles, pop superstar, mogul, and actress Selena Gomez officially tied the knot with Benny Blanco.

Videos by Suggest

Gomez, 33, and the music producer, 37, celebrated their wedding with loved ones on Saturday.

Wedding guests included Gomez’s long-time friend Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd, along with Paris Hilton.

Friday marked the start of Gomez and Blanco’s road to “I do,” as they kicked off their wedding festivities with a rehearsal dinner fit for A-listers—and a whole lot of love.

“The wedding festivities kicked off yesterday with a rehearsal dinner at an upscale and private estate,” an alleged insider gushed to PEOPLE.

“It was the best vibe,” the insider added. “The dinner went on way past dark. Guests had a great time.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Went Public in December 2023 Before Getting Engaged a Year Later

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023 after dating for six months. A year later, on Dec. 11, 2024, Gomez announced their engagement on Instagram.

Photos via Instagram / Selena Gomez

This summer, Gomez and Blanco kicked off their pre-wedding festivities. The singer celebrated her bachelorette party in style, enjoying Cabo San Lucas with friends on a luxury yacht.

Image via Instagram / Selena Gomez

Not to be outdone, Blanco’s bachelor party in Las Vegas looked decidedly less “Taco Bell picnic” and more “Sin City splurge,” with highlights like spa relaxation and, naturally, caviar.

Benny Blanco (aka Benjamin Joseph Levin) lives it up in Vegas. (Image via Instagram / Benny Blanco)

Meanwhile, back on Sept. 9, Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon couldn’t help but ask about the upcoming “I do’s,” specifically if she was “having fun.”

“It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited,” Gomez gushed to the host.

Now, we can all go back to our regularly scheduled programming… until the honeymoon content drops.