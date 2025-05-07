See Sabrina Carpenter’s Striking Met Gala Tailcoat Outfit

Proving to be a showstopper, Sabrina Carpenter went for a bold look at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this week.

The “Expresso” songstress stepped out for the annual event wearing a burgundy, tailcoat-style ensemble with diamond jewelry and “super-high shoes.”

She shared that singer Pharrell Williams, also the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, designed the look.

“I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show,” she said. “And I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true.”

Sabrina further pointed out that it was Pharrell’s idea to go with the pantsless look. “He was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are. Here we are.”

However, the singer admitted there was one problem with the look. “Never been to the bathroom once because I’ve never been able to use it in my outfit,” she said. “So tonight might be the night. We’ll see… And I’m just gonna let everybody know what it looks like. I’m sure it’s just a normal museum bathroom, but I’m excited to find out.”

This was the third time Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala.

Sabrina Carpenter Allegedly Has Awkward Encounter With Her Ex, Barry Keoghan, While At the Met Gala

According to the Daily Mail, Sabrina Carpenter allegedly had an awkward encounter with her ex, Barry Koeghan, while attending the 2025 Met Gala.

The former couple made their first public appearance on the blue carpet at last year’s event. Months after their debut, they ended their relationship in December 2024.

Not long after the break-up was announced, Keoghan was accused of cheating on Carpenter. However, sources said that wasn’t the case. They noted the actor was “very devoted” to Carpenter’s happiness, but they are “at different places in their lives.”

The source further stated that the relationship was challenging because Carpenter was traveling for her tour and “had been gone a lot.” Their schedules were not aligning.

“All the time spent apart, it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding,” the insider pointed out. They noted Carpenter was “pulled in so many directions” and did not have time to “commit to a relationship.”