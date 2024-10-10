See Michael Jordan’s Insane $70 Million Private Jet With Custom Paint Job in New Video

NBA legend turned businessman Michael Jordan has a new toy. And its $70M price tag has the internet buzzing.

Videos by Suggest

Jordan recently purchased a customized private jet – complete with an Air Jordan-themed paint job. This came just weeks after he spent $2M on a rare Italian sports car.

For his air travel, Jordan will be hopping on a Gulfstream 650ER. It’s one of the fastest and most luxurious private jets available today. And that custom paint job? It’s rumored to have cost the greatest NBA player to ever lace up a pair of sneakers over $500,000.

Michael Jordan’s New Custom Private Jet Breaks the Internet

Jordan’s jet has a custom paint job – a black and silver elephant print design. This is, of course, a nod to the beloved Air Jordan sneakers that rock the same look.

One of the cooler details is the jet’s tail number, N236MJ. That of course represents the number 23 – Jordan’s jersey number – as well as his 6 NBA Championships and his initials.

The plane, which is over 100 feet long, has enough room for 19 passengers and a 4-person crew. Inside you’ll find plush leather recliners, a luxury dining area, a custom bar, and even a private bedroom.

Maintenance for 200 hours of flying is just under $2M per year.