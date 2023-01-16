See The First Images For ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’

One of Judy Blume’s most famous books, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, is finally coming to the big screen! Although Blume has rejected several offers to adapt her book for nearly 50 years, the beloved author finally sold the film rights to the delight of fans around the world. While we wait on the movie to be released later this spring, the first images of the film have just been released.

There are few books that captivate and accurately detail tween life. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret best epitomizes the painful lows of childhood while celebrating the blissful highs and everything in between. Although readers have waited on pins and needles to see a film adaptation of the book since the novel was released in 1970, fans only have a few more months to wait.

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ (Dana Hawley via Lionsgate)

The movie adaptation of the childhood classic is set to be released in theaters on April 28. The film is sure to be a hit with an ensemble cast that features Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie, and rising star Abby Ryder Fortson. Plus, with Blume’s seal of approval, the movie is destined to be a fan favorite.

It’s really happening! Exciting to see the cast come together. Off to a great start with Abby and Rachel. https://t.co/2WaJJoWwer — Judy Blume (@judyblume) February 19, 2021

Since casting began in 2021, Blume has shared her excitement for the movie adaptation. As she tweeted, “It’s really happening! Exciting to see the cast come together. Off to a great start with Abby and Rachel.”

Over 50 Years Later, It’s Still A Quintessential Book

Forston plays the title role in the movie, Margaret Simon. In the book, Margaret finds herself estranged from her New York life when she moves with her family to the suburbs of New Jersey. At the same time, Margaret is also experiencing all the changes in life that puberty has to offer for tweens—having your first crush, a changing body, and clashing with your parents.

On top of typical tween encounters, the 11-year-old girl is also on a quest to discover her religious identity. Since her mother Barbara (played by Adams) is Christian and her father Herb (portrayed by Safdie) is Jewish, the tween wants to find God for herself. Of course, Margaret constantly consults with God about her struggles in the most honest way.

Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ (Dana Hawley via Lionsgate)

Margaret’s grandmother, Sylvia, also plays on important role in Margaret’s faith quest. As a Jewish woman, Sylvia (played by Bates in the movie) hopes that Margaret will choose Judaism for herself. However, as the 11 year old searches for the religion that’s right for her, Sylvia respects the tween’s wishes.

The book was a classic for Generation X and has continued to be a favorite for subsequent generations. With a star-studded cast and two thumbs up from Blume, we’re looking forward to film’s release!