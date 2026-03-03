Secretary of War Says US Will Hit Iran ‘Without Apology’ or ‘Hesitation’

Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the US will hit Iran “without apology” or “hesitation.”

While speaking at a press conference on Monday, Hegseth stated that America “didn’t start this war” but noted that under President Trump, the US would be “finishing it.”

He then warned Iran and other countries against attacking any American overseas. “If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on Earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you.”

Continue to speak about the decision to launch Operation Epic Fury, Hegseth cited a recent report about Iran’s nuclear weapons and capabilities threats. He said the Trump administration had no choice but to act.

“Crazy regimes like Iran hell-bent on prophetic Islamist delusions cannot have nuclear weapons,” he stated. “It’s common sense.”

Hegseth also claimed that Iran was “building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions.”

“Turns out the regime who chanted, ‘Death to America and death to Israel,’ was gifted death from America and death from Israel,” he stated. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.”

Hegseth further stated that American diplomats had “bent over backwards” to offer a “pathway after pathway to peace” before Operation Epic Fury.

“The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal,” he claimed. “But Tehran was not negotiating; they were stalling.”

Hegseth Shared More Details About the Air Strike Attack in Iran

Hegseth then turned his attention to Operation Epic Fury.

“We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically,” he stated about the air strike attack on Iran. “This is not Iraq, this is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better, and so does this president.”

He also stated that Operation Epic Fury’s mission was to “destroy the missile threat, destroy the Navy, no nukes.”

“We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives,” Hegseth pointed out. “As the president warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always will be.”

Hegseth encouraged the Iranian people to “take advantage of this incredible opportunity” while warning the Iranian security forces to “choose wisely.”

“We are not defenders anymore,” he added. “We are warriors.”