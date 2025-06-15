‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Makes ‘Something Special’ for Her ‘Baby Daddy’ on Father’s Day

As her split with Dakota Mortensen continues to cause drama in her life, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul makes Father’s Day all about her as she makes a “gift” for her ex.

In a post on her social media accounts, Taylor was seen cutting out Mortensen out of various pictures while creating a collage of herself. “I wanted to make baby daddy something special for Father’s Day this year,” she wrote over the video, which featured the song “Gives You Hell” by All-American Rejects.

One of the snapshots featured the reality TV star in a string bikini, with her arm wrapped around Mortensen. “From yours truly, baby mama,” she captioned the post.

During the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the exes were seen adjusting to their co-parenting arrangement. They share a 12-month-old son, Ever.

Taylor also has two children, daughter Indy and son Ocean, with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Have Come A Long Way to ‘Navigate Co-Parenting

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about co-parenting with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

“We’ve obviously come a long way to navigate co-parenting,” Taylor explained.”It’s different from my first husband because there’s obviously a friendship there. We adjusted. Whereas [with] Dakota, everything’s fresh. It’s something that we necessarily didn’t want to do but needed to separate.”

Paul further confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with Mortensen, and things between them have improved.

“So it’s an adjustment and we’ve had to learn through the obstacles of this experience to do what’s best for our son,” she continued. “Of course, when things are heightened, you’re breaking up, and it’s not something you wanted, and you just had a baby. It was not the prettiest experience, but currently we’ve come a long way.”

Meanwhile, Mortensen previously stated that he is not expecting another child with Paul or anyone else.

“No babies on the way,” he declared. “I am not having a kid with anybody. I haven’t slept with anyone since I have dated Taylor until now. If anybody wants to try to prove that wrong, by all means, be my guest.”

Mortensen then stated, “I just wanted to clear the air because there’s a few girls out here that said they are even pregnant with my child. Lots of crazy stuff, but anyways, no baby coming.”

Paul also shut down speculation. “A girl claiming to be having his baby as I’m putting myself in timeout for actually being his [baby mama],” she noted. “I think it’s a joke, I sure hope so.”