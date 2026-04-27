‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper Gives Life Update 1 Month After ‘Heartbreaking’ Split From Husband Jordan Ngatikaura

One month after her husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce after five years of marriage, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper gives fans a life update.

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In a recent Instagram post, Draper opened up about doing a lot of “mourning” in her relationship with Ngatikaura.

“I don’t know if anyone can relate to that. I know a lot of people don’t understand that I’m dating and hanging out and just having fun,” she said. “And when you’re in a relationship where you don’t feel valued, and you don’t feel like you were treated well, it feels so nice to just talk to people who make you feel valued.”

Ngatikaura and Draper have been married for five years. They share two children, Jagger and Jovi. Ngatikaura also has a daughter, Peyton, from a previous relationship.

Since the filing, Draper has seemingly developed an active dating lifestyle, prompting fans to offer her unsolicited advice. “I think one of the biggest comments I see is, ‘Go heal and focus on your children,'” she said. “And what I want to say to that is two things can be true.”

“I have my kids 50 percent of the time now, so I am focusing on healing and spending time with them,” she pointed out. “But when I don’t have them, I’m also focusing on myself and reprioritizing being happy, honestly. And it’s been really fun to just be happy and to be giddy and to just let loose and kind of see that men don’t have to be what I have experienced for so long.”

The Reality TV Star Admits She’s “Jaded” When It Comes to Relationships

Although she believes that “another part” of her healing process is dating, Draper said she is now “jaded” when it comes to relationships.

“I am definitely jaded when it comes to relationships now, and I am really scared,” she said. “So, it’s been kind of nice just to, like, be happy again and experience other things.”

Regarding her current relationship status, Draper said, “I do plan on being single for a long time. And just hanging out with different people, having fun, and finding connection while also focusing on myself.”

She then said that she is now in her “new phase of life.” Which means, she doesn’t want to “talk badly” about her divorce.

“I already said my piece on that,” she added.

Among those with whom she has been romantically linked since her split from Ngatikaura is Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette. She previously admitted to having an emotional affair with Brunette after he lied about them sleeping together while she was in the villa.

Draper was also seen kissing Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Chase McWhorter.