‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Face New Drama Amid Season 5 Production Pause

As the production of Secret Wives of Mormon Wives continues to be paused, a new situation has rocked the reality TV show’s cast.

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Sources close to the cast revealed to Us Weekly that Jessi Draper was recently seen kissing Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband, Chase.

“They were having fun at a party,” the insider shared. “And it’s not serious between them.

Another source told DeuxMoi that Jessi and Chase were “being cozy” and “later kissing.” They were standing “in front of a closer group of people” while attending a party earlier this month.

Miranda seemingly confirmed the gossip. She shared a photo of an apology note and flowers she received from Jessi on her Instagram Stories.

“I completely understand you being upset with me,” the note reads. “But wanted to send you a little something to let you know I’m thinking about you and I am so so sorry. – Jessi.”

Miranda also captioned the post, “Received the prettiest flowers just minutes ago.”

The kissing situation occurred just days after Jessi’s estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce. The soon-to-be-exes were married for five years.

“I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” Jordan shared in a statement. “While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

The show’s production was halted following the news that Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen had another physical altercation. Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled when a video of their 2023 altercation was released.

Miranda Addresses the Situation in a Statement

Following the Instagram Stories post, Miranda spoke out about the situation in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory,” she shared. “I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi, but not to what extent.”

Miranda further stated, “Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed. Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them. And today, at the same time a rumor started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi.”

The Mormon Wives co-star also pointed out, “What I never want to get misconstrued is that there is not any emotional attachment to Chase. He is my co-parent. Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend. Chase and I are no longer partners, and while I have a high expectation of him as a co-parent, I also hold my friends to a high standard and believe in girl code.”

Miranda then noted that she was more focused on her and Chase’s children, Brooks and Cohen, than she was on the situation.

“With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids,” she added. “As unfortunate as the film break is and then also this betrayal, I’m going to try and focus on my kids and reground myself. I am processing it and moving forward.”

Chase was previously involved with Taylor in the MomTok soft swing scandal. After he and Miranda divorced, Chase went on to date castmate Layla Taylor.

He is known for his responses to Miranda’s social media posts.