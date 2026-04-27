Country Star Shares Details About ‘Ugly’ Weight Loss Journey Setback

As he continues his weight loss journey, country star Jelly Roll admits he recently dealt with an “ugly” setback.

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In a recent YouTube vlog post, the “I Am Not OK” hitmaker opened up about shedding nearly 300 pounds before the setback.

“This is where the game gets a little ugly,” he explained. “We hit the goal, and it was right before the holidays. So, I was like, ‘You know what, man? I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. I’m going to enjoy the holidays.”

While allowing himself to indulge a bit too much at Thanksgiving and Christmas, Jelly Roll said he suffered an injury. He broke his collarbone.

“That set me down where I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for some extended period of time,” he continued. “I said all that to say that I have to some degree lost my way.”

Jelly Roll further shared that he didn’t look at the scale after taking some time off from training. “I haven’t weighed in,” he pointed out. “I’ve been avoiding the scale. I’m afraid to see what the scale is going to say from what my actual goal is.”

Jelly Roll Revealed His New Weight Loss Goal

Meanwhile, the singer shared his 2026 weight loss goal. He wants to run the New York City Marathon and be shirtless for a magazine cover.

“I want to get these last 40 or 50 pounds off, and then I eventually want to cut my skin,” he revealed. “And I eventually want to be on the cover of something crazy like GQ or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or Time with my shirt off.”

The country superstar also declared, “I know this is getting real silly now, but I don’t know. I just believe there’s this story that a guy can go from 560 pounds to a shirt off picture.”

Jelly Roll previously opened up about his collarbone injury on Instagram. “Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it,” he explained on March 1. “I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.”

He further opened up about how he navigated through award season with a broken collarbone. “I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry.”