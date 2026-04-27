‘Prison Break’ Actor Dies Suddenly: Matt DeCaro Was 70

Matt DeCaro, a veteran stage actor best known by TV fans for playing correctional officer Roy Geary in Prison Break, has died.

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The Goodman Theatre in Chicago announced via the Chicago Tribune that DeCaro died at home on Saturday morning The 70-year-old’s cause of death wasn’t given.

DeCaro most recently appeared in the Goodman Theatre’s production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, taking the stage this past Friday night.

DeCaro was a star of the stage for over 40 years, appearing in more than 10 plays at the Goodman Theatre alone. His stage credits there include The Cherry Orchard, Camino Real, Heartbreak House, The Play about the Baby, Romance, The White Snake, Boy Gets Girl, Spinning into Butter, Night of the Iguana and Richard II.

RIP Matt DeCaro, Actor

Correctional Officer Roy Geary on Prison Break, Richie Rich, U.S. Marshals, Mr. 3000, Eagle Eye, Baby on Board, The Wise Kids, ER, Law & Order: SVU, CSI, Cold Case, NYPD Blue, 24, The Office, NCIS, The Chicago Code, P.D., Fire.#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/X5osRp2j45 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) April 26, 2026

DeCaro also appeared onstage at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Victory Gardens Theater, the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, and Lincoln Center in New York City.

Matt DeCaro Also Enjoyed an Impressive Career in TV and Film

Meanwhile, DeCaro had a prolific career as a TV character actor, with his most notable role being correctional officer Roy Geary in Prison Break. Geary, known for brutalizing inmates, was fired for misconduct before partnering with Brad Bellick (Wade Williams) to hunt the escapees. His journey came to a grim end when he was murdered by T-Bag (Robert Knepper) in Season 2

According to IMDb, his other television credits include CSI, NYPD Blue, 24, The Office, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, House, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

DeCaro also appeared on the big screen in films like Richie Rich, Eagle Eye and The Last Rites of Joe May.

His talent agency, Stewart Talent Chicago, also paid tribute to the beloved actor in the wake of his death.

“We at Stewart Talent mourn the passing of our client and dear friend, Matt DeCaro, who unexpectedly passed this morning,” the agency wrote in part on Instagram on Saturday. “A legend in theatrical circles, Matt’s career spanned decades working across all of the nation’s most revered theatres.”

“Matt will be remembered for his winning [and] sarcastic sense of humor, a constant mischievous twinkle in his eye, and his deep care and love for other artists and the art form that he gave so much to,” the agency continued. “We will miss you, Matt.”

“So committed to his craft and a good friend to boot. What a loss for the community and everyone who knew and loved Matt,” White Lotus actress Carrie Coon wrote in the comments.

“Devastated by this loss of our friend and an incredible icon in the Chicago acting community,” another comment read.