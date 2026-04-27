‘Harry Potter’ Actress and Comedian Partner Get Engaged After 12-Year Relationship

After more than a decade of romance, Harry Potter franchise star Jessie Cave announced she and comedian Alfie Brown are engaged.

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The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the iconic wizardary films, took to Instagram earlier this month to share the exciting news.

“12 years and 4 kids later …. It’s getting serious!!! 💍 💍 💍,” she wrote.

Cave also shared an adorable snapshot of her posing with her ring while she and Brown lay in bed.

Fans quickly headed to the post’s comment section to congratulate the couple on their latest relationship milestone.

“Guys dont rush into things,” one fan wrote.

Another declared, “Whoooo slow down you too, your relationship is moving way to fast ….. congrats to you both xx.”

The couple first started dating in the 2010s and have four children together. Their first child, a son, was born in October 2014. Their first daughter was born in 2016, and their two other sons were born in 2020 and 2021.

The couple broke up following the birth of their second child. Cave got candid about the split during her 2018 show Sunrise. That same year, she and Brown took part in Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, and they eventually reconciled.

Cave Previously Opened up About “Awful” 2 Years With Brown After He Was “Canceled”

In late 2025, Cave opened up about her struggles during the “awful” two years after Brown was “canceled.”

The comedian, who is the son of composer Steve Brown and impressionist Jan Ravens, had to do some damage control after a video of him using a racist slur in 2015 surfaced.

He apologized for the situation. However, the damage to the couple’s public image lasted for years.

“My boyfriend was what is/was called ‘cancelled’ in 2023 on the day our youngest son Becker turned one,” she explained. “It was the beginning of a terrible year, two years, actually longer…”

Cave further explained that while she won’t make the situation about her, she admitted it was awful to watch the person she loved most in the world go through such painful public shaming and humiliation.

“Because he has just put his comedy special about it the whole thing out on YouTube,” she pointed out. “And it’s getting a brilliant and entirely well deserved response… though it’s not been easy at all to get it out there.”

She further shared, “I’ve watched him hide away and overthink, lose himself. I watched him do Edinburgh shows in tears at midnight, as he first worked the show out, a few months after everything disintegrated.”

Cave also described the impact of the situation. “I’ve watched his whole life change in the last three years, losing not only his career but with the shocking deaths of his great friend and director Adam Brace and his wonderful dad Steve Brown… two of the most vital and supportive people to him.”

Regarding her stance on the situation, Cave added that she will always stand by Brown.