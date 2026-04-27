the-tragic-death-of-cassius-dj-philippe-zdar.

Before his untimely passing, French DJ and producer Philippe ‘Zdar’ Cerboneschi was a prolific creative force who worked with musicians like Daft Punk, the Beastie Boys, and Pharrell Williams.

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Prior to founding the dance music duo Cassius in 1989, Zdar (born Philippe Cerboneschi) and Hubert Blanc-Francard produced tracks for French rapper MC Solaar, according to NPR.

They came up in the trailblazing Parisian electronic music scene known as the “French touch,” and produced remixes for groups like Air. In 1996, Zdar also formed Motorbass with Etienne de Crécy, and they released one album, Pansoul.

Zdar also earned a reputation for his solo production work. He stepped in to save Phoenix’s 2000 debut album, United, when the initial recording sessions went awry. His next major collaboration with the French soft-rock group was their 2009 breakout album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, which won the 2010 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.

The success of the Phoenix album, which blended hip-hop production with rock guitars, advanced Zdar’s career. Following its release, Zdar collaborated with some of his personal heroes, including the Beastie Boys and Cat Power.

He also worked with Kanye West on “Why I Love You” from the 2011 Jay-Z and Kanye West album Watch the Throne. Zdar continued to work with Phoenix on their albums Bankrupt! (2013) and Ti Amo (2017).

Cassius DJ Philippe Zdar’s Sudden Death Sends Shockwaves Through the Music Industry

However, Zdar’s prolific music career was tragically cut short.

The Grammy-winning producer died on June 19, 2019, after accidentally falling from a building in Paris. His agent, Tom Nettleton, confirmed his death, according to The Guardian. French police investigated the case as a routine accident.

Zdar was only 52.

At the time, news of Zdar’s tragic death sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in for an artist whose life’s work was cut brutally short.

French producer David Guetta posted a photo of Zdar, sharing his grief: “Sad awakening here 😦 I just heard Philippe Zdar from @CASSIUSOFFICIAL passed away. I can’t stop remembering amazing parties we had all together. All my loving to your family, BoomBass and Pedro. RIP dg.”

Sad awakening here 🙁 I just heard Philippe Zdar from @CASSIUSOFFICIAL passed away. I can’t stop remembering amazing parties we had all together. All my loving to your family, BoomBass and Pedro. RIP

dg pic.twitter.com/XJwSOmdtSv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) June 20, 2019

US DJ The Black Madonna also tweeted a tribute, calling Zdar a “visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music.”

Alex Kapranos, frontman for Franz Ferdinand, shared a series of emotional posts on Twitter. “Totally devastated by the loss of my friend Phillipe Zdar,” he wrote. “Can’t really process it at the moment. Just feel awful.”

“My heart goes out to his dear family and friends,” Kapranos added.

The 2019 Cassius album DREEMS dropped just days after Zdar’s death.

Zdar left behind his wife, Dyane Cerboneschi, and three children.