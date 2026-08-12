‘Real Housewives’ Star Announced Mother’s Death

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin announced earlier this week the death of her mother, Gloria Kamen. She was 91 years old.

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In her latest Instagram post, Zarin paid tribute to her mother.

“My mom, Gloria, passed away this morning at 91,” she wrote. “She was my best friend, my mentor, and the most important person in my life. For 68 years she was the heart of our family—married to my dad, devoted to everything she believed in, and a relentless truth-teller in a world that needed her honesty.”

The reality TV star then shared, “She was everyone’s therapist, everyone’s voice of reason. Our book “Secrets of a Jewish Mother,” shared our life stories and the wisdom that made her unforgettable. She was the real OG housewife who raised incredible women and touched the lives of millions with her counsel and kindness.”

Zarin noted that her mother leaves behind a legacy that “can’t be measured.”

“Her wisdom, her strength, and her love will live on in her Grandchildren, Allyson, Jonathan, Joanna, Yotam and her first great grandchild, Abby who she absolutely treasured,” she continued. “She will be deeply missed and never ever forgotten.”

She then added, “Thank you, mommy, for everything you did for me and for giving me the most beautiful family. You picked the best father I could ever ask for and you were always right about everything even if it took me a while to see it. “

The post also featured photos of Gloria and her loved ones. Gloria is survived by her husband, Sol, and

Zarin’s Followers Offer Love and Support

Not long after she posted the news, Zarin received love and supportive messages from her followers.

“Please accept our deepest condolences with you in this time of sorrow,” one follower wrote. “So sorry for your loss. Stay strong for your dad. It’s hard to lose a parent , my mom made it only to 63 years. Think of all the great times you had together and May her memory be a blessing. Love you “

Another follower then wrote, “Oh Jill! I don’t have words. I know what your mother and you shared, I got to know her and admire her through the years, may she rest in peace, my condolences to everyone in the family, sending my love and lighting a candle in my altar for Gloria.”

Zarin’s partner, Gary Brody, also wrote, “Her life was Sol and her girls. Her legacy lives on thru them and the countless she lent an ear to and gave honest and incredibly helpfull advise when they needed it most. Gloria Kamen spent a large portion of her life helping others with no expectation of getting anything in return. She will be missed terribly.