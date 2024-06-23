sean-penn-breaks-silence-on-rumor-he-hit-ex-wife-madonna-with-baseball-bat

Famed actor Sean Penn was married to singing sensation Madonna from 1985 to 1989. Their four-year union was anything but peaches and cream. Both parties have admitted that there was a lot of arguing during their marriage.

But one particular situation caught the eyes of the media during Penn and Madonna’s marriage. Penn was infamously accused of swinging a baseball bat at the famed singer. But in a recent interview with the New York Times, Penn vehemently denied those claims.

Sean Penn Opens Up About Marriage to Madonna

However, Penn did note that Madonna called the police over concerns about him having guns in their home.

“I had a freaking SWAT team come into my house,” Penn told The New York Times.

“I said: ‘I’m not coming out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’ The next thing I knew, windows were being broken all around the house and they came in.”

Penn and Madonna divorced in 1989 after four years of marriage. However, Penn says he still has love for the singing sensation.

“She’s someone I love,” he added. “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are no kids involved. It took [ex-wife Robin Wright] and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama. Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”

Kardashians Detail Relationship With Singer

The Kardashians have been attached to fame for generations. So naturally they have had connections that others work years to get. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Kim Kardashian noted that she and Kourtney had a working relationship with Madonna as kids.

The sisters would walk the singer’s dogs in exchange for free jewelry.

“She was my next-door neighbor when I was about seven or eight years old,” she revealed. I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry,” Kim said.

“She was transitioning out of the ‘80s neon phase, so one day, she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets,” she continued. “Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, ’Oh my God I love your bracelets!‘ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”