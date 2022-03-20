Sean Hannity Keeps Sparring With Another Fox News Star

Sean Hannity was once the top dog at Fox News, but times have changed. As Tucker Carlson’s power has only grown stronger, it looks like Hannity has devolved into a feud with one of his high-profile network-mates. Let’s check the news.

Sparring Over ‘Gaslighting’

During a debate about the January 6 Capitol riots, tempers flared between Hannity and Geraldo Rivera. Amid a conversation, Hannity started to obfuscate his topics. Rivera called him out on it: “I think you’ve been, with all due respect and I love you, gaslighting, changing the subject…The fact that the Capitol was targeted and that the prime instigator, the one who unleashed the mob, was the president of the United States. For god sakes, Sean.”

The segment then devolved into indiscernible yelling between two old friends. Hannity cut the segment rather abruptly, saying “alright I gotta go guys.” So much for a civil conversation.

Clash Over Biden

Many months later, Rivera and Hannity went at it again. The talking heads were discussing a new drug program getting heralded by Biden. Needle exchange programs are a hot-button issue for conservatives, but Rivera took a different angle. “Believe me, I am not enthusiastic about this plan at all. But, Sean, you have to consider the fact — this is the question: Do junkies’ lives matter?”

The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults host argued that the number of people lost to addiction is impossible to stomach, and the programs Biden has promoted are working. Rivera said, “They open these two pilot locations with a safe, secure, where the junkies can shoot up. They’ve saved 114 lives in six weeks.”

Hannity pushed back on him, but Rivera stuck to his guns. It’s rare to see anyone on Fox News hand Biden a hint of credit, yet Rivera did so right in front of Hannity.

Heated over Truckers

Not long after the argument over needle exchanges, Hannity and Rivera were in a full-throated fury over the Canadian trucker protest. As truckers descended on Ottowa to protest the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Hannity didn’t like some harsh words Rivera had for the truckers.

“Geraldo, you’re a friend. I hate to say it, shame on you,” Hannity said. “In a free society, if we don’t allow for protest, peaceful protest like this,” Hannity continued, “then you don’t have freedom.” Rivera countered by noting the freedom of homeowners, business owners, and auto workers, all of whom lost money because of the blockade.

Rivera went so far as to accuse Hannity of encouraging the protestors. “What’s the impact of the allies in the media of prolonging this agony?” Rivera asked. “What is the impact of all your friendly, loving comments to these groups?” We may never know the answer to Rivera’s question, but he raised an interesting point all the same.

