Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Thanksgiving Meals in Prison Revealed

As his loved ones gather for Thanksgiving on the other side of the country, Sean “Diddy” Combs will celebrate the major holiday behind bars and with meals he’s not accustomed to.

Page Six confirmed that Diddy will start Thanksgiving Day at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn with a breakfast of fruit, breakfast pastries, and cereal with skim milk.

As the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on the other side of the city, Sean “Diddy” Combs will enjoy a lunch that includes turkey roast with mashed potatoes and gravy and mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and a dinner roll. Hot and sour tofu and assorted holiday pies will also be available.

For dinner, Diddy will be given two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread. Fruit and potato chips are side dishes.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since late September. He was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was denied bond multiple times due to being a “risk” while awaiting his May 2025 trial.

Prosecutors Claim Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “Physically Abused His Personal Staff’ Amid $50 Million Bail Request.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal request for him to be released on a $50 million bail bond, prosecutors in the case have alleged the disgraced rap mogul “physically abused his personal staff” in the past.

According to a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who will be determining whether or not Diddy will be granted bail, prosecutors highlighted the rapper’s past abusive behavior towards women. They incited one incident of Diddy allegedly acting violently while showing up at a woman’s residence. He tried to beat down her front door with a hammer.

The prosecutors also mentioned the rapper’s abusive behavior towards his staff.

“Beyond his romantic partners, the defendant also physically abused his personal staff,” prosecutors alleged in the letter, per PEOPLE. “Former staff members have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, and seeing him do the same to others.”

The prosecutors further accused Diddy of breaking prison rules while incarcerated. They claim he sought to intimidate potential witnesses in his case.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team proposed strict release conditions in the bail request. This means the rapper will have 24/7 surveillance. His attorneys also said he would live in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side if granted bail.

Judge Subramanian’s decision on the bail is expected within the next week.