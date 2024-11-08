Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Struggling to Sell Beverly Hills Mansion While in Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is having trouble selling his $61.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills two months after putting it on the market.

Of course, the 55-year-old veteran rapper, who was arrested in September on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He has denied all allegations against him.

A judge has set Diddy’s trial to commence in May 2025. In September, it was reported that he is listing his 13,000-square-foot property—which had been raided by Homeland Security in March—for sale.

The asking price of $61.5 million is much higher than the $39 million he is said to have paid for the property in 2014. However, real estate sources indicate that the California estate has struggled to draw buyer interest, with only a handful of potential buyers attending viewings.

The Reasons Diddy’s Mansion Isn’t Finding a Buyer

Sources informed TMZ that buyers are largely deterred by the high asking price. Some real estate agents have labeled it as “ridiculous.”

However, it seems the “ick factor” stemming from the allegations against Diddy is also pushing potential buyers away. According to the outlet, a married couple recently toured the property. Allegedly, the woman felt “creeped out” and wanted to get the heck out of there.

Per TMZ, another challenge arises as Thanksgiving approaches. Apparently, the real estate market tends to slow down significantly and remains subdued until after Christmas.

Regardless of the debauchery that went down there, Diddy’s mansion is impressive.

This luxurious home offers an array of lavish amenities. These include a bar, wine cellar, library, gym, indoor sauna, and a stunning pool. It even has a state-of-the-art theater that seats 35 guests. The mansion also features ten spacious bedrooms and 13 elegant bathrooms.

“The stunning grounds feature beautiful lawns, mature trees, formal gardens, a resort-like swimming pool with waterfall and grotto. [There’s also a] basketball court, spa house, and an outdoor covered loggia with BBQ, bar, and pizza oven,” the listing details.

In addition to the main Colonial-style residence, the expansive grounds feature a two-story guest house. It comes equipped with a gym and a recording studio. However, viewings are reserved exclusively for “prequalified clients,” ensuring that curious fans and gawkers are kept at a distance.