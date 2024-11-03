Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Played Jennifer Lopez Video at ‘Freak Off’ Party, Model Claims

A former Playboy model and alleged “freak off” party attendee claims that Sean “Diddy” Combs played a Jennifer Lopez video amid the event.

The model, identified as Rachel Kennedy, told the Daily Mail while appearing on The Trial of Diddy podcast that the event occurred in Japan in 2000. She and two friends met the now-disgraced rapper at a topless club. He then invited the trio back to his hotel room.

Kennedy revealed that when she and her friends arrived at the hotel, Diddy answered the door wearing just a bathrobe. He also had a champagne bottle in his hand.

“I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him,” Kennedy recalled. “I was like, ‘This is not a party.’ This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting.”

Kennedy continued by stating, “It was just him by himself. I never expected that it would just be him by himself in the room. But we went in, we didn’t think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘Okay, we’ll just hang out with him.’”

However, the former Playboy model admitted she was unaware that Diddy had invited her and her friends to a “freak-off,” which is a term used to describe the rapper’s infamous drug and alcohol sex parties. She stated that nothing prepared her for the type of party Combs invited her to.

Diddy Was Dating Jennifer Lopez When He invited the Model and Her Friends to the ‘Freak-Off’

While continuing to recall the “freak-off,” Kennedy stated as she walked into the room, Diddy had turned on the TV to play a video featuring Jennifer Lopez. He and Lopez had been dating at the time.

Kennedy also claimed that Diddy had at one point in the evening spoken to the “Jenny From the Block” on the phone. The music video was played on a loop.

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [J.Lo’s] videos,” Kennedy admitted. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.”

“We were doing cocaine that evening,” Kennedy continued. “And he said that he didn’t like drugs and that he didn’t want anything like that around him. So we would sneak in the bathroom and do it because he said he only smoked pot and he didn’t want the drugs around him.”

About an hour into the event, Diddy allegedly told Kennedy and one of the other women to go into another room with him. “He took us to the bedroom and proceeded to get naked,” Kennedy shared. “He instructed us to go down on him. And we just, we both did. We had quite a bit of champagne at that point. And we just did what he said.”

Kennedy then added that the event wasn’t forceful and the sexual encounter lasted about 20 minutes. “There’s nothing forceful about it. It was just, he’s like, this is what I want. And both the, me and the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way.”