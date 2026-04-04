Metal Guitarist Dies at 38: RIP to Bo Lueders

Bo Lueders, the guitarist for the trailblazing hardcore metal band Harm’s Way, has died at 38.

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His bandmates shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Thursday. They wrote that Lueders “will be remembered for his unwavering empathy and compassion for his friends & family and his magnetic, inimitable presence on & off the stage.”

While Lueders’ cause of death was not revealed, the metal band shared the suicide and crisis lifeline for those “struggling with depression or urges to self-harm.”

The comments section of Harm’s Way’s post confirming Lueders’ passing was filled with mourning fans.

“Sad day for all of hardcore. This is terrible. Bo was universally loved. Check on your friends, and if you need help, reach out, please,” one fan wrote.

GoFundMe Started for Late Metal Guitarist Bo Lueders

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized by Colin Young, Lueders’ co-host on the “HardLore” podcast, to help the guitarist’s mother and girlfriend pay for memorial expenses in Chicago. The page described the artist as “beloved to the world.”

As of this writing, the fundraising page has already amassed over $164,000.

Bohan Daniel Lueders, born in November 1987, co-founded Harm’s Way in 2006. According to the Los Angeles Times, the band started as a side project for the punk group Few and the Proud before becoming a full-time act.

Bo Lueders of Harm’s Way during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 19, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The band released five studio albums and five EPs, including “Human Carrying Capacity,” “Become a Machine,” and “Call My Name.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Lueders and Young launched the “HardLore” podcast, which focused on the hardcore, punk, and metal music scenes.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.