tv-star-and-comedian-gives-update-on-his-recovery-after-fiery-car-accident

Comedian and Bob’s Burgers star Eugene Mirman is giving his fans an update after getting injured in a fiery car crash in New Hampshire.

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Mirman, best known for his role as Gene Belcher on the beloved animated series, offered an Instagram update on April 3, three days after authorities reported he was rescued from a burning vehicle.

He expressed his gratitude in the post’s caption, writing, “Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love, and kind messages from friends and strangers.” The accompanying photo showed him holding a piece of art that read, “Life is an Adventure.”

“I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind, and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend! I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered, the 51-year-old comedian added.

“If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast,'” the Bob’s Burgers star concluded. “I love you all, and please take care of yourselves, Eugene.”

Details of TV Star and Comedian’s Fiery Car Accident

On March 31, around 11:55 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at a toll plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. The driver, who was rescued from the burning car, was later identified as Mirman.

“Eugene was in a very scary car accident,” a rep for the comedian explained in a statement. “He wants to thank the bystanders, state police, first responders, and hospital staff who saved him. He is grateful to be on the mend. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Eugene and his family as he focuses on recovering from his injuries.”

Comedian Eugene Mirman performs at Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders in New York City in 2024.(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

A press release from authorities stated that a veteran state trooper assigned to Governor Kelly Ayotte’s security detail discovered the crash. He saw the vehicle was on fire and that the driver was still inside.

“The driver was then pulled from the burning car through a window and brought to safety. Governor Ayotte, along with other witnesses at the scene, provided assistance to the Trooper,” authorities added.

According to the press release, the comedian was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. While no charges had been filed at the time, New Hampshire State Police said the crash remains under investigation.