Florence Pugh Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Actor

Florence Pugh has finally hard-launched her actor boyfriend on Instagram after years of keeping their relationship on the down-low.

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On March 31, Pugh, 30, shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her and boyfriend Finn Cole, also 30. The pictures were taken at the Bulgari Eclettica High-End Collection launch event in Milan, Italy.

In one photo, Cole is seen gazing at Pugh, who is wearing a green dress and Bulgari sapphires. The post also included a picture of Pugh hugging her manager, George Freeman.

“Bvlgari with my boys. Milan, I like your late-night pizza,” Pugh wrote alongside the sweet post.

“For those that were upset about me saying I had pizza, I’m sorry if that felt insensitive. I really was just talking about the Italian bread that’s graced by God- pizza,” the Midsommar star added.

Cole, known for his roles in Animal Kingdom and Peaky Blinders, also shared a photo of Pugh from the Bulgari event on his own Instagram. “Bvlgari in Milan,” he wrote alongside the photo dump.

“I love this hard launch, it’s my Super Bowl,” one top comment read under Cole’s post. “The most beautiful couple ever ever,” another onlooker gushed.

Florence Pugh and Finn Cole Have Been Rumored to Be a Couple For Some Time…

Rumors have circulated for some time that Pugh and Cole were dating, with some outlets even alleging they were secretly engaged. The private couple was photographed together last year at the London premiere of the Marvel film Thunderbolts, which Pugh headlined. Cole, however, was not involved in the film.

Florence Pugh poses with family and friends, including then-rumored lover Finn Cole, at the “Thunderbolts*” UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 22, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This isn’t Pugh’s first high-profile romance. She split from photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023 after a year of dating. Before Gooch, she was linked to her Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Harry Styles.

She was also in a three-year relationship with Scrubs star Zach Braff, who is 20 years her senior.