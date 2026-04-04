goo-goo-dolls-suddenly-cancel-concerts-after-singer-falls-ill

Pop-rock group Goo Goo Dolls abruptly canceled three consecutive shows after their frontman became seriously ill.

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The “Slide” rockers, who are currently on a North American tour, canceled their concert in Ontario, Canada, on April 2. The band announced on its official social media channels that lead singer John Rzeznik, 60, was reportedly diagnosed with pneumonia.

The canceled performance follows two other show cancellations from earlier in the week.

“With sorrow and gratitude, we must cancel tonight’s show at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, [Ontario],” the band explained. “We plan to resume the rest of our Canadian run and hope to see fans this Saturday in London, [Ontario]. All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded at the place of purchase.”

John Rzeznik (L) and Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls perform during Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park in Tempe, Arizona, back in February. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

On March 30, the band announced it was canceling its show at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, “due to illness.” A similar announcement followed for the group’s April 1 show at the Tribute Communities Centre. At the time, the “Iris” rockers still planned to play the Hamilton concert before Rzeznik’s diagnosis was confirmed.

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“No matter how divided this country seems to be, whenever they come into where we’re playing, we’ve all got one thing in common,” Rzeznik gushed to USA Today back in 2022. “That’s a good place to start. That’s what I like about live music. We’re all singing the same song.”

However, it appears Rzeznik has recovered. On the morning of April 4, the band took to social media to inform fans that they would be playing their scheduled Saturday show at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario.

“Heck yes!!!! 👏 let’s GO!!! Can’t WAIT. 25 years I’ve waited! 🎸💃” one Goo Goo Dolls fan wrote in the comments section.