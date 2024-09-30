Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs No Longer on Suicide Watch, Has Visited With Family

It seems rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is no longer under suicide watch as he awaits trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Of course, the 54-year-old “Come With Me” rapper has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution after his arrest on September 16. He reportedly was placed under suicide watch shortly after being sent to the infamous NYC jail.

However, law enforcement sources told People that the veteran rapper is off of suicide watch. The outlet also reports that Diddy recently visited with his family.

“He is focused and very strong,” one of Diddy’s lawyers told People. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Another Rap Personality Recently Advised Diddy to Avoid Suicide Watch While in Jail

It seems that Diddy has been taking advice recently given to him by former Death Row Records exec Suge Knight. Last week, Knight told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation that suicide watch is never a good idea.

“I don’t wanna say he’s in danger and neither should he say that,” Knight cautioned. “Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that.”

Knight had some words of wisdom for the newly jailed Diddy. (Photos by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

Knight, who is serving 28 years in California for manslaughter, had some other prison rules of wisdom for Diddy. Like what sort of meal plan he should be on while in the clink.

“Maybe he should get on the Jewish diet because the kosher meals is way better than the food somebody else is making for you,” Knight offered. “At least they gonna come hot. They gonna come sealed and you’re gonna be the one to open them. That’s very important.”

High-profile defendants like Diddy are reportedly granted special protection during their time at the Brooklyn facility. According to reports, the music mogul is currently housed in a designated area of MDC Brooklyn reserved for detainees requiring enhanced security measures.

Diddy is reportedly sharing a dorm room with cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, who once led a billion-dollar company but was convicted of multiple fraud charges in March.

Combs is set to appear in court in early October.