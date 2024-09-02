Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Issued a New Subpoena in Trafficking Case

2024 has been a year to forget for Sean “Diddy” Combs. The downward spiral began when the hip-hop mogul found himself in trouble with law enforcement in March.

The Bad Boy Records CEO had his home raided by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. The raid was due to a connection that the hip-hop mogul has to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Authorities Issue Subpeona in Diddy Investigation

Since Combs’ home was raided countless others have come forward. Alleging horror stories at the hands of the hip-hop mogul. Things could soon come to a head for Diddy. According to a new report from TMZ, a new subpoena was recently issued in the investigation. The authorities are seeking information from a Miami hotel.

“According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York got a subpoena requiring the fancy Miami hotel to cough up documents and other evidence related to Diddy,” TMZ writes.

“The subpoena specifies the period from January 1, 2008, to the present, asking for check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences and requests, and billing information, including room service.

Federal prosecutors also requested email and mailing addresses and phone numbers, along with forms of payment, such as cash and credit cards.”

Could New Development Be Linked to Combs’ Ex?

It is interesting that the authorities are seeking information starting from 2008. Because that is just one year after Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began dating.

For those tardy to the party, Ventura filed a civil suit against Combs in November 2023 which was settled a day later. In the suit, Cassie alleged that Diddy would often drug and assault her. She also alleged that Combs would force her to have sex with other people.

It didn’t help Diddy’s case when CNN obtained video of him assaulting Ventura in a hotel room in 2016, which came with a significant amount of backlash.