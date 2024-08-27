Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files New Motion to Dismiss Rodney Jones Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is firing back at Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Claiming the lawsuit he filed back in February “fails to make a single viable claim.” The rap mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, filed a motion to dismiss Jones’ second amended complaint.

Diddy Fights Back Against Rodney Jones Lawsuit

“Jones’ Second Amended Complaint is his third attempt to dress up a run of the mill commercial disagreement. As a salacious RICO conspiracy,” declares Combs’ attorney in a memorandum.

“Yet, despite all its hyperbole and lurid theatrics, the SAC fails to state a single viable claim against any of the Combs Defendants. Replete with legally meaningless allegations. And blatant falsehoods, the SAC’s true purpose is to generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement.

Jones alleged in his initial complaint that during the long recording of Combs’ recent project, “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” the rapper tried to “groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship. A normal practice in the music industry.” He doubles down. Alleging that Combs subjected him to the unwanted sexual contact. And secretly drugged him and forced him to solicit and participate in sexual contact with sex workers.

Jones has claimed to have physical evidence of some of his accusations, including video footage. “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly,” Jones’ lawsuit claims. “As a result, Mr. Jones has secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio records of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Christopher Williams Breaks Silence on Combs

In Wright’s account of detailing Combs’ abuse, the singer also alleges that New Jack City star Christopher Williams also suffered abuse at the hands of the hip-hop mogul. But in a recent interview, the famed actor was quick to shut those claims down.

Since Combs’ house was raided several people have come forward, alleging horror stories of abuse by the Bad Boy Founder. One of those people who came forward was singer Jaguar Wright.

“Anybody that knows me knows that is ridiculous,” Williams said in the interview.

He also went on to note that the timelines outlined by Jaguar are inconsistent.

“One person in the world alleges that I gave Puffy fellatio to get a record deal in like ‘92,” he added. “I came out (as an artist) in ‘89, I had a record deal in ‘88.”