Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex-Girlfriend Writes Letter to Support His Prison Release Before Sentencing

A witness in the case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is asking that the disgraced rap mogul be released from prison as he awaits his sentencing hearing.

According to PEOPLE, Virginia “Gina” Huynh, a former partner of Diddy’s who was referred to as “Victim-3” in his indictment, penned a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, urging him to grant the rapper bond.

She believes he should be allowed to “continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject ot the Court’s supervision.”

The letter was submitted on August 3 by Diddy’s defense team. In it, Huynh states that she didn’t believe Combs is a danger to the public. She also claimed he is a committed “family man” who has “not been violent in many years.”

“I believe it is important for the Court to have a full picture of who he is beyond the allegations,” she penned. “Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

Huynh also stated, “Over the years that followed, he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused. By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience, and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.”

Diddy’s Ex Said He Would Not Violate Any Conditions Set For His Prison Release

Diddy’s ex noted that this was his “first criminal case.” She wrote about how she believes he would not violate any conditions the Court set for his release. She further noted that he “will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

“Through the investigation and proceedings, he has been cooperative, respectful, and compliant,” Huyhn explained. “He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support.”

She then said, “Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved.”

Just before Diddy’s trial was set to begin, prosecutors were unable to locate Huyn. They said they lost touch with her and her attorney. In Combs’ government indictment, she stated she would never testify in the trial.

Diddy was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He was conflicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

His legal team sought to have him released on bond immediately before sentencing. However, Judge Subramanian denied the request, citing that due to the Mann Act convictions, Diddy had to remain behind bars.

Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. Prosecutors expect him to receive a prison sentence “substantially higher” than four to five years. He has been behind bars since last fall.