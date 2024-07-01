Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Dropped by NYC Law Firm Amid Allegations

The past few months have been a daunting time for Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. In March, the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided his home. He is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy also found himself in hot water after CNN released a video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend and former artist. Amid all of the drama facing the Bad Boy Records founder, one New York City law firm decided to cut ties with the former music mogul.

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago. As they felt it was the right thing to do,” a spokesperson told Page Six.

Former Artist Gets Real on Diddy

After the FBI raided Diddy’s home several people began to speak out. About their experiences with the once-famed but now-shamed hip-hop icon. Freddy P, one of the cast members of Diddy’s reality show “Making Da Band,” recently recalled an altercation he had with Diddy. The ex-rap star says that he feared for his life.

“We get into a situation. We in front of everybody, n***a like, “Man, what you think you bout it or something?’ He was like, ‘N***a, I’ll buy every house on your block. Shut every light off in that b****, and every time you come out that b***** you’ll get popped,'” Freddy P recalled.

“When he tells you some s**t like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that s**t silenced me.”

Ex-Sean Jean Employee Gets Candid

The flurry of allegations and stories against Diddy also prompted some of his former employees to speak out. The Daily Beast interviewed several former Sean John and Blue Flame employees.

One former female staffer recalled an incident over creative differences at the company.

The staffer tried to respond to one of Combs’ remarks. But he grabbed her face with one hand and told her to “Stick out your tongue”.

He then groped her face forcefully, repeatedly stating that he “just wanted to see” if her tongue was bleeding because she was biting it.

“At that point, I didn’t have a response to that, and he reached out and he grabs my face. He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says, ‘Stick out your tongue.’ And then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me to stick out my tongue. Forces his hands on my face,” the employee recalled.