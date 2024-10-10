Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Says Feds Leaked Cassie Ventura Assault Video

Months after the shocking Cassie Ventura assault video was released, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team implies that it was the feds that leaked the clip.

In new documents obtained by TMZ, the legal team representing Diddy accuses the feds of misconduct in his criminal case. This was allegedly leaking the video to CNN this past spring.

The clip features Diddy and his now ex Cassie Ventura at Los Angeles’ Intercontinental Hotel in 2016. As Ventura is seen walking towards the elevators, Diddy approaches and physically assaults her. He continued his attack for several minutes.

Diddy’s legal team specifically calls out the Department of Homeland Security, not the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for the video leak. The attorneys claimed that on the same day, the video was released to the public, a CNN correspondent reached out to a member of the rap mogul’s team. They were seeking a comment on the video they were publishing later that day.

The correspondent allegedly indicated the network came “across a video and currently have in our possession surveillance footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.”

After being approached by CNN, Diddy’s attorneys stated they emailed the prosecutors assigned to the case and told them about what the correspondent revealed.

“My concern is that someone (not any of you and not the lead case agents) provided this footage to CNN,” the attorneys stated. “I bring this to your attention solely because I imagine you didn’t want this to happen any more than I do.”

Diddy’s attorneys also stated the Assistant United States Attorney assigned to the case responded, “We really appreciate you giving us a heads up. We have now seen the video.”

Diddy’s Legal Team Doesn’t Believe Cassie Ventura Was Responsible for the Hotel Surveillance Video Leak

The legal team then said the Department of Homeland Security was more than likely responsible for the leak. And not Cassie Ventura herself. This was because her lawsuit didn’t seem to indicate she had the tape.

Diddy’s lawyers also stated they believed the leak to CNN “shows a motive to damage Mr. Combs’ reputation without remuneration—a motive held by federal agents.”

The surveillance video leak came about six months after Ventura filed a lawsuit against her ex. In the suit, she claimed that he assaulted her during their relationship. They were in an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018.

However, 24 hours after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie Ventura settled with Diddy. But months after the legal, Diddy attempted to discredit Ventura by stating her claims were false.

Diddy apologized for his actions in the surveillance video. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life,” Combs shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. “But sometimes you gotta do that. I f—- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses.”