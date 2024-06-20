Reason Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Assaulted Cassie Revealed by Former Bodyguard

On May 17, CNN released shocking video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically attacking his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura.

In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura down the corridor of a hotel. He also dragged her by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her.

Diddy Was Upset With Cassie Over Kid Cudi

The heinous nature of the video of Combs attacking Cassie led to a plethora of inquiries. With the main one being just what pushed Combs to the brink of physical violence. Roger Bonds, a former bodyguard for the couple, says that part of the reason was Ventura’s secret relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

Bonds said that Combs became informed about their relationship after snooping through Cassie’s phone. Upon his findings, he went to Kid Cudi’s house to confront him.

“I don’t know exactly what he said. I know that he went over to his house and Kid Cudi wasn’t there,” Bonds said.

“At that particular time, after that happened, Cassie wouldn’t come around and then, all of a sudden, Cassie came around and Diddy was upset.”

Combs Assaulted Female Employee Amid Cudi Backlash

However, the horror of the story didn’t end there. Diddy became so enraged that he could not confront Kid Cudi about Cassie, that he took it out on a female employee.

“He was upset with a young lady called Capricorn. Capricorn was his personal assistant. She had to know about Kid Cudi because she never went to the studio by herself. She always went with Cassie,” Bonds recalled.

“He put his hands on Capricorn because of that situation. Capricorn ended up leaving and suing him for it. He paid Capricorn $450,000 to keep her mouth shut.”

Mogul’s Former Makeup Artist Speaks Out

The entire video is pretty alarming, to say the least. Ventura seemed to be trying to escape from the hotel she and Diddy were staying at. Combs appears in the video wearing nothing but a towel stopping at nothing to keep her from leaving the hotel.

Mylah Morales, who did Diddy and Cassie’s makeup while they were together, confirmed that Combs often carried a frightening demeanor. She also said they feared for their safety if they spoke out against his abusive behavior.

“We were always scared of Puff. He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out,” she said.

Combs has since apologized for his actions after the release of the video.