Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged ‘Drug Mule’ Arrested in Miami Following FBI Home Raid

Less than 24 hours after his properties in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York were raided by the FBI, Sean “Diddy” Combs is hit with more legal woes as his alleged “drug mule” is also arrested.

According to TMZ, the famed rapper’s “drug mule,” identified as Brendon Paul, was arrested at Opa Locka Airport in Miami. This was after federal agents intercepted Combs’ private jet.

Paul was arrested with one count of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana cady. Both charges are considered felonies in Florida.

Local authorities also claim they are working with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel. While arresting Paul, they discovered the suspected drugs in the 25-year-old’s travel bags. The suspected narcotics were tested and found to be legit.

Although he was taken to jail, it was revealed that Paul posted bail.

TMZ further reported that Paul was identified in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs as a confidant to the musician. Paul is also someone who allegedly handles the rapper’s drugs and guns.

Despite the allegations, there is no evidence to prove the drugs on Paul at the time of his arrest were in any way connected to Combs.

The raids at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation. The rap music legend has allegedly been connected to the investigation.

Source Speaks Out About the Raids of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties

Meanwhile, a source close to the investigation into Sean “Diddy” Combs spoke to CNN about the situation.

According to the insider, the probe into the rapper is being led by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. It is being carried out by the Department of Homeland Security Investigation (HSI). Transnational Organized Crime Division is also involved.

The source also shared that the investigation is part of the sexual assault allegations put forth by several civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper previously denied all allegations.

The HSI in New York stated on Monday it executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation. The raids were in cooperation with local law enforcement and HSI units in Los Angeles as well as Miami. The agency will be providing further information as it becomes available.

Combs previously stated on social media he was done with the allegations. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”