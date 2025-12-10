‘Scream Queens’ Star and ‘X-Men’ Actor Husband Announce Pregnancy

An X-Men franchise star and a Scream Queens alum are expecting again, using the red carpet to announce their pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

Lucas Till and Skyler Samuels shared the news on December 4 at the premiere of Till’s new Netflix series, The Abandons.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, all smiles with their arms around each other. Samuels, 31, wore a long-sleeve navy dress and rested a hand on her baby bump while standing next to her husband. Till, 35, looked sharp in a navy suit with his hands in his pockets.

Lucas Till and Skyler Samuels attend Netflix’s “The Abandons” premiere. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

After the event, Samuels posted a photo on Instagram and confirmed the news.

“Mom and dad’s night out celebrating my handsome hubby in his new western for @netflix @theabandonsnetflix ….season 1 is streaming now, and it’s stellar! 👊 🤠 🐴 🔥 #theabandons,” the Scream Queens star gushed in her caption.

In the comments section, many of the couple’s celebrity pals shared their congratulations.

Scream Queen costars Billie Lourd dropped a red heart emoji. Sucker Punch star Jamie Chung exclaimed, “Omgggg!!! You’re doing great, Mom and Dad!!!!!!”

Fans Shocked at ‘Scream Queens’ Star’s Pregnancy… and That She’s Married

Meanwhile, plenty of onlookers were surprised that Samuels was married to the X-Men: First Class actor, let alone bearing his second child.

“WTF!? This is the best thing ever!? How am I today years old learning they’re married!!!!” one fan wrote. “I was today years old when I realized you all are married,” another fan echoed, with several others replying, “same.”

Indeed, just last year, in April 2024, Samuels announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first baby with Till. In the post, she smiled while holding her baby, wrapped snugly in blankets.

In a second close-up, she cradled the newborn’s head against her chest with her eyes closed. She wore jewelry from Charles & Colvard, tagged in the post, including Caydia lab-grown diamond hoop earrings and a “mama” diamond-inscribed necklace.

The photo carousel ended with a picture of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star gently pulling the baby close and kissing them on the head.

“Congratulations, Skyler, on your new journey in life as a Mother. You both look very cute and adorable,” one fan wrote at the time.