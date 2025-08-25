‘Scream Queens’ Creator Dishes on Season 3 Plans and Revival Hopes

Despite the show being short-lived, Scream Queens co-creator Ian Brennan has some thoughts about a potential revival and plans for a third season.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brennan spoke about Scream Queens being canceled too soon. The show ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016. He also stated that Glee, which was also created by co-creator Ryan Murphy, ended sooner than expected.

“I think that is the layup of all laups,” he said about the show. “Honestly, both shows were canceled prematurely, particularly Scream Queens.“

Explaining what really caused the show to end, Brennan said. “It was really at the end of network [television] and the rise of streaming. A network executive could have been forgiven for being like, ‘The ratings keep going down.’”

“But they would do this all the time,” he pointed out. “They’d cancel a show that was getting like a one and then replace it with something that got a point seven, and now they would give their eyeteeth for the ratings we were getting then.”

The show starred Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, and Abigail Breslin. Others who appeared in the horror-comedy series were the ultimate scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as Glen Powell, Nick Jonas, and Keke Palmer.

The ‘Scream Queens’ Co-Creator Has Some Great Ideas For a Season 3

Meanwhile, Brennan spoke about his ideas for a Scream Queens season three. He noted that before the cancellation, ideas were circulating about what he wanted to do.

“It was such a fun, funny show. And we had really good ideas for where it could go next,” he declared. “What was great about that show was that you get to send up all the horror tropes. The first one was college girls. The second one was macabre body horror, a hospital setting, but actually, we were tasked with putting it in that section.”

Brennan then revealed, “What we were going to do in the second season, which I would probably do in a third, would be to set it at a camp. Scream Queens would be set at a Friday the 13th camp.”

Although Brennan was bummed that the show ended prematurely, he had nothing but praise for the cast. He chatted about Powell’s career taking off.

“I mean, Glen Powell, who’s now the movie star of all movie stars, every time I see him, he’s like, ‘You know the thing I get remembered for the most? It’s Chad Radwell,'” Brennan added.